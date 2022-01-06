Insights Network Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $3,299.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00056396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,062,382 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.