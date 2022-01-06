-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,734,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRX stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 10,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,055. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

