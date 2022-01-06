-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,734,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRX stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 10,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,055. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.