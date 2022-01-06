Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,741. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

