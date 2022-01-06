Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.8% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $303.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

