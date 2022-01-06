The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Williams Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Williams Companies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

