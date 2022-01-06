Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CG stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

