Insider Buying: Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Buys C$12,006.00 in Stock

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Cale Moodie purchased 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$12,006.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 587,866 shares in the company, valued at C$340,962.28.

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock opened at C$0.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.62. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$2.22. The firm has a market cap of C$67.45 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 47.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

