Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $315.55 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $247.33 and a one year high of $327.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.13.

