Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $17,589.00 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $17,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

