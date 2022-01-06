Badger DAO Price Reaches $13.57 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $170.02 million and approximately $16.10 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for $13.57 or 0.00031470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00057507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,529,928 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.