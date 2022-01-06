GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.80

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.80 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 110.60 ($1.49), with a volume of 652784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.40 ($1.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 46.14, a current ratio of 46.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £965.82 million and a P/E ratio of 15.58.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.