Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 116 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $37,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.14, for a total transaction of $812,062.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,628 shares of company stock valued at $36,814,722. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $428.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 0.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.87.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

