Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,395 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Li Auto worth $38,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Li Auto by 295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Nomura started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.03.

NASDAQ LI opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.