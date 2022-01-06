Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 8,585 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.23% of Arch Capital Group worth $35,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

In other news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.