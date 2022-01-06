Ycg LLC Buys New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ycg LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $36,112,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,287.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,460.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3,438.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
