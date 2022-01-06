BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.40

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107.40 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 107.40 ($1.45), with a volume of 612100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.41).

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.66. The company has a market cap of £793.02 million and a P/E ratio of 14.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 0.38 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

In other news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett acquired 35,000 shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($47,163.46). Also, insider Paul Marcuse acquired 19,710 shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.10 ($26,825.36).

About BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

