Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.31

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 41824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Azul by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

