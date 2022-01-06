Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.15

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 170260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $874.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Gevo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gevo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 32,540 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gevo by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 92,192 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gevo by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 17,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

