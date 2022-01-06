Brokerages Expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $386.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) to post sales of $386.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.50 million and the lowest is $374.80 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $83.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 363.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.25. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.36.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, EVP Thomas R. Rich purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

