Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.83. 79,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,277. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $36.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

