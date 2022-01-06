Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the November 30th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,063,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Stem alerts:

OTCMKTS:STMH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 120,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,597. Stem has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.