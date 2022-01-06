Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)’s stock price was down 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.31 and last traded at C$8.40. Approximately 103,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 114,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AYA shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$904.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

