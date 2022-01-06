Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Up 260.1% in December

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 260.1% from the November 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Data stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,486,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.08% of Molecular Data at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKD stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 157,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,295,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28. Molecular Data has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

