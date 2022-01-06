$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.32. 6,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,911. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 87.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after buying an additional 213,440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Haemonetics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.