Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) traded down 4.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.63. 55,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,713,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Specifically, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $79,688.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $4,556,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,941 shares of company stock worth $21,270,269 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

