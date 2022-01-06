Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Expands By 238.5%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AE. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter worth $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 7,911.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter worth $456,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 329.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN AE traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.80. 4,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604. The stock has a market cap of $125.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.18 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.