Fusion (FSN) Price Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001352 BTC on exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $40.92 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusion has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $46,369.39 or 1.08055676 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 128.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,555,744 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

