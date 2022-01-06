HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Sets New 1-Year High at $181.20

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 181.20 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 180.81 ($2.44), with a volume of 1443257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.60 ($2.38).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 172.25. The firm has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

