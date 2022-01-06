Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $580.00

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 578 ($7.79), with a volume of 136343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566.50 ($7.63).
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.89) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.49) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 579.60 ($7.81).
The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 542.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 545.10.
In related news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,194 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.32) per share, with a total value of £11,913.42 ($16,053.66).
About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
