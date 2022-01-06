Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $580.00

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 578 ($7.79), with a volume of 136343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566.50 ($7.63).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.89) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.49) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 579.60 ($7.81).

The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 542.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 545.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.90 ($0.25) per share. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,194 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.32) per share, with a total value of £11,913.42 ($16,053.66).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

