Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $480.00

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 479 ($6.45), with a volume of 4803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($6.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 420 ($5.66) to GBX 470 ($6.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 367.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £558.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

