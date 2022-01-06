HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,935.00

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,935 ($39.55) and last traded at GBX 2,934.50 ($39.54), with a volume of 89654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,870 ($38.67).

The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,714.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,430.06.

In other news, insider Carolina Espinal bought 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($34.16) per share, for a total transaction of £23,955.75 ($32,281.03).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

