JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,115.30 ($15.03) and last traded at GBX 1,115.30 ($15.03), with a volume of 262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,110 ($14.96).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,084.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,061.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

