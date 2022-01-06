3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,479.00

3i Group Plc (LON:III) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,479 ($19.93) and last traded at GBX 1,476.50 ($19.90), with a volume of 96763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,449 ($19.53).

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.76) to GBX 1,735 ($23.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,414.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,319.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 19.25 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

