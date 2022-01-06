Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Up 60.0% in December

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:NRAC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Noble Rock Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 201,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

