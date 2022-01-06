Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $44,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after buying an additional 557,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,901,000 after buying an additional 371,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after buying an additional 1,276,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,761,000 after buying an additional 178,354 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,006,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,080,000 after buying an additional 123,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Duke Realty stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

