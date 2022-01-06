Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the November 30th total of 263,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 235.0 days.

NTXVF stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

About Nexteer Automotive Group

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

