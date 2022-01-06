Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the November 30th total of 263,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 235.0 days.
NTXVF stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.
About Nexteer Automotive Group
