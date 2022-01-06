Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Up 59.8% in December

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EDTK opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

