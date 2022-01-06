Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Price Up 4.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $590.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fair Isaac traded as high as $444.45 and last traded at $443.57. Approximately 1,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 251,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $425.89.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.63.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.42 and its 200-day moving average is $440.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

