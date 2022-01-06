Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.41

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 3322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on PING shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

