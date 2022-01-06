$106.79 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report $106.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.40 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $48.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $361.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.40 million to $365.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $551.34 million, with estimates ranging from $516.67 million to $637.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on INN. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

INN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,699. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

