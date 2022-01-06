$24.90 Million in Sales Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report $24.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.99 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $21.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $89.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.68 million to $92.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $115.73 million, with estimates ranging from $101.25 million to $130.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDHL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 2.8% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.80. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.