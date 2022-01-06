$706.07 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post $706.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $709.00 million and the lowest is $704.20 million. IDEX reported sales of $614.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

IDEX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.31. 4,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.71 and its 200-day moving average is $224.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $240.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 63,674 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.