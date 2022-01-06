Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 629 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,305 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,910 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.95.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

