BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Update

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the November 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 688,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $47.84 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $68.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $126,068. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.