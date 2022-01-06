Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

BDN stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

