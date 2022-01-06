Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.12 per share, with a total value of $82,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

