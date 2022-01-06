Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,479 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,224,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 920,213 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,737,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 685,253 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,617,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 145,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,594,154.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 283,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

EOSE opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.07. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

