GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Update

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the November 30th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GOAC stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. GO Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOAC. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in GO Acquisition by 23.9% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,641,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after buying an additional 510,268 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $4,355,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GO Acquisition by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 46,544 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

