REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down to $32.06

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.06, but opened at $30.12. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 213 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The business had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

