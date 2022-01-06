REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down to $32.06

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.06, but opened at $30.12. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 213 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
Featured Article: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.