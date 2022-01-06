Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.08. 35,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.69. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.